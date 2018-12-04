Zions Bancorp (ZION) Shares Bought by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 161.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,053 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 421,181 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorp makes up 2.6% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Zions Bancorp worth $34,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 2,443.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 1,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zions Bancorp news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,272. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorp to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

