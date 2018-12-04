Zumiez (ZUMZ) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zumiez from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.29.

Get Zumiez alerts:

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Travis Smith sold 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $92,118.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $54,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,910,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 932.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,904 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 278,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 185.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,856 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 258,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 53.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 248,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 100.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 471,511 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 236,007 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.