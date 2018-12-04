Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

CINF stock opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.37%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-has-2-27-million-holdings-in-cincinnati-financial-co-cinf.html.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.