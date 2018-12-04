Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.44 Million Stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.88. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $138.89.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.46 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Middleby from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

