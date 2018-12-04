Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,631 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 300,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 105,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, Director Sally Crawford sold 13,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $524,181.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $54,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hologic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Hologic to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hologic had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

