Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 29,475 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,475 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Leidos by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus decreased their price target on Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 29,475 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-sells-29475-shares-of-leidos-holdings-inc-ldos.html.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.