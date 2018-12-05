-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Seaways Inc (INSW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.10. International Seaways posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.30). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 78.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.59 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

NYSE:INSW opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $562.66 million, a P/E ratio of -63.28 and a beta of -0.87.

In other International Seaways news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $2,765,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $36,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,067,780 shares of company stock valued at $42,655,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

