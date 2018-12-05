$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.05. Axon Enterprise posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

NASDAQ:AAXN traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,008. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $68,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,477.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,587.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $201,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,701,000 after buying an additional 644,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,647,000 after buying an additional 238,066 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

