$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.29. Telephone & Data Systems reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 7.96%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In related news, CEO James W. Butman sold 42,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $1,537,881.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,288.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 41,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,471,969.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,645 shares of company stock valued at $6,634,347 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the third quarter worth $100,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter worth $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter worth $160,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 38.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Telephone & Data Systems has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.75%.

Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

