-$0.18 EPS Expected for Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kadmon.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDMN. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on Kadmon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. WBB Securities upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

KDMN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 772,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,208. The stock has a market cap of $276.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.58. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 191.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 130,096 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 81.5% during the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 162,370 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 730.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 152,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 209.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,763,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

