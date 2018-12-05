$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cohu, Inc. (COHU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Cohu posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.03 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cohu to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. 785,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. Cohu has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

In other Cohu news, VP Stephen R. Wigley sold 6,500 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $115,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,634,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,038,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

