$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chegg Inc (CHGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

In other Chegg news, Director John E. York sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $312,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,435,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,149,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,025. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 612.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at $209,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,456. Chegg has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -309.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

