$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. FormFactor posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.13 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. Sidoti lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 887,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,529. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67. FormFactor has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $17.15.

In related news, Director Michael W. Zellner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $148,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 162.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 166,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in FormFactor by 405.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FormFactor by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

