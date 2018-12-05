$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for GoPro Inc (GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.24. GoPro posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.28 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 70.45% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $7.00 price target on GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America set a $6.00 price target on GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,942,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,584,000 after acquiring an additional 318,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,468,000 after acquiring an additional 785,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 36.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth about $15,571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GoPro by 48.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 458,907 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.27. GoPro has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

