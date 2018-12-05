$0.30 EPS Expected for Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. Golar LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.64 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 32.94%.

GMLP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

GMLP opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $866.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.404 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMLP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 52.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,890,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,700 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after acquiring an additional 76,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,931,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,948,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.