$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Cypress Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.62 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 21.26%.

CY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY opened at $13.74 on Friday. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,961.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $46,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,876.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $824,170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $290,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

