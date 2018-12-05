$0.43 EPS Expected for Kroger Co (KR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Kroger posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 28.05%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $377,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Ellen Adcock sold 1,850 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $57,738.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,083.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,723,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. Kroger has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

