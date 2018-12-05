-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.46). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.00 price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Keith Michael Gottesdiener sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $496,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Der Ploeg Leonardus H.T. Van sold 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $947,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. 134,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,476. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

