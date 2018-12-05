-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.53). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.85% and a negative net margin of 252.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million.

APVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptevo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

Shares of APVO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,251. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $52.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,149,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 399,400 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 706,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 186,719 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 367,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 162,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 131,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

