$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.58. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ PPBI traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $29,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don M. Griffith sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $770,184.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,674,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,271,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 716.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 856,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,929,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,215,000 after acquiring an additional 849,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 990,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,831,000 after acquiring an additional 511,440 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

