$0.68 EPS Expected for Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Medpace reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.07 million. Medpace had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Medpace stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 770,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. Medpace has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $65.09.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 114,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $6,819,641.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,851 shares in the company, valued at $20,868,282.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $2,758,030.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,745,134.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,559 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 63.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,601,000 after buying an additional 1,126,649 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 42.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,719,000 after buying an additional 676,396 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,292,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Medpace by 131.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,023,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.