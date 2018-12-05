$0.79 EPS Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.74 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SASR. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,480,000 after purchasing an additional 267,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,688,000 after purchasing an additional 137,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 53.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,089,000 after purchasing an additional 291,680 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

