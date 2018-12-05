$1.00 EPS Expected for BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. BIO-TECHNE reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $162.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.39. The company had a trading volume of 223,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,589. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $125.84 and a 1-year high of $206.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 220.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

