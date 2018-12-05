$1.15 EPS Expected for NetApp Inc. (NTAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. NetApp reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.74.

Shares of NTAP traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.97. 4,085,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. NetApp has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total value of $212,403.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 10,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $666,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,865.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,648 shares of company stock worth $7,085,943. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 67,985 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,369,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in NetApp by 8,451.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 78,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 77,925 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.