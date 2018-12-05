$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (KBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KBH shares. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on KB Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

In other news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $1,906,353.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,554.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 283.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,289,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after buying an additional 953,079 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at $23,056,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 115.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 932,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 499,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 48.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after buying an additional 383,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at $6,606,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. 2,663,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,044. KB Home has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

