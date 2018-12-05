$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.89.

In other news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,272,537.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,930,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929,756 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $836,330,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10,787.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,492,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,038 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $117.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,860,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

