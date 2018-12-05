$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (RDS.A) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) to report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.60. Royal Dutch Shell posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Royal Dutch Shell.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $101.55 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.74%. Royal Dutch Shell’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDS.A. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Santander raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of RDS.A stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $73.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.799 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream, and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

