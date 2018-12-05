$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (OLN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $7.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on OLN. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Olin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

NYSE OLN traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 2,009,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.73. Olin has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

In related news, SVP John Maurice Sampson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $324,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $324,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,800 shares of company stock worth $460,844. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,699,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Olin by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,253,000 after purchasing an additional 890,205 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,529,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,035,000 after purchasing an additional 558,878 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Olin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,890,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,739,000 after purchasing an additional 369,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,256,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.