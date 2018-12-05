10,231 Shares in L Brands Inc (LB) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the second quarter worth $3,934,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of L Brands by 49.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 8.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,492,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Zimmerman sold 6,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $180,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $35.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Nomura set a $35.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $24.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

Shares of LB stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.32. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 83.62% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. L Brands’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

