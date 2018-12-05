$103.58 Million in Sales Expected for RMR Group Inc (RMR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will post $103.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.10 million. RMR Group reported sales of $218.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full-year sales of $291.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.91 million to $330.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $270.22 million, with estimates ranging from $259.94 million to $280.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMR shares. BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $89.00 price target on RMR Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RMR Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of RMR Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RMR Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMR Group stock traded down $4.87 on Friday, reaching $63.52. 46,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,100. RMR Group has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

