140,700 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Ultra Clean at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 36.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 36,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UCTT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

