16,727 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Purchased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $3,075,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $2,020,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 119.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP David Loftus sold 6,623 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $397,446.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $139,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,077 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MXIM stock opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 67.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.76.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

