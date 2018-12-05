1,750 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.19.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael C. Eberhard sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total transaction of $166,189.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $944,071.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,088 shares of company stock worth $25,575,849. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $143.61 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $107.61 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

