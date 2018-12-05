$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to report sales of $2.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $246.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

NYSE:HII opened at $203.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $201.56 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.34%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $69,874.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,277,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,930,000 after purchasing an additional 200,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,521,000 after buying an additional 153,989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,578,000 after buying an additional 64,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.2% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 617,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,232,000 after buying an additional 150,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply