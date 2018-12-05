$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to report sales of $2.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $246.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

NYSE:HII opened at $203.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $201.56 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.34%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $69,874.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,277,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,930,000 after purchasing an additional 200,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,521,000 after buying an additional 153,989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,578,000 after buying an additional 64,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.2% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 617,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,232,000 after buying an additional 150,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

