$2.43 EPS Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings of $2.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $8.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $733.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.84.

In related news, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $874,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,895.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total value of $398,944.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,899 shares of company stock worth $76,993,830. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 128.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $185.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

