$216.18 Million in Sales Expected for Aircastle Limited (AYR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will report sales of $216.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.23 million. Aircastle reported sales of $177.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full year sales of $813.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $813.01 million to $814.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $892.26 million, with estimates ranging from $883.50 million to $906.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.78 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

AYR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aircastle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,964,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 121,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,794,000 after purchasing an additional 92,699 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 253,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 100,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aircastle stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 405,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,750. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. Aircastle has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

