23,307 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $1,820,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 28.9% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 28.4% during the third quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.18 per share, for a total transaction of $154,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,185 shares in the company, valued at $786,078.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sybil E. Veenman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.11 per share, with a total value of $39,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,446.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $88.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.88 million. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

