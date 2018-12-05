34,192 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 419,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 436,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 53,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 70.06%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 485.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

