$344.82 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report sales of $344.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.20 million and the lowest is $342.00 million. Interface reported sales of $266.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.38 million. Interface had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Longbow Research raised Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Interface from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Interface currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.50. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,237,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,990,000 after purchasing an additional 619,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,981,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 115,036 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 15.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,084,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,016,000 after purchasing an additional 403,592 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 111.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,760,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 927,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 987,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 89,241 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

