3,558 Shares in WestRock Co (WRK) Acquired by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61. WestRock Co has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock Co will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on WestRock from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut WestRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut WestRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, insider Robert A. Feeser sold 67,755 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $3,178,387.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

