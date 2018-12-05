363,659 Shares in GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 363,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter.

EAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Vertical Group downgraded GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GrafTech International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.50 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 160.94% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

