$38.33 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will report $38.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.25 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $31.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $142.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.54 million to $142.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $175.01 million, with estimates ranging from $164.83 million to $192.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRTX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,967,000 after purchasing an additional 187,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,219,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,466,000 after purchasing an additional 909,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $10,889,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $7,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. 138,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,539. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 36.68 and a current ratio of 36.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of -0.15.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.