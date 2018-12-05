43,600 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 262,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 193,556 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 93,646 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Imperial Capital raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JetBlue Airways to $20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 6,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,334.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

