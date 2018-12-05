4,597 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,898,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $130.15 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $469.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $203.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.20, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.56 per share, for a total transaction of $7,228,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,730 shares of company stock worth $2,773,011. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

