47,360 Shares in Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 39.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 20.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 36,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 267,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 7.4% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 131,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Victoria Mink sold 37,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $712,162.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATUS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Altice USA had a net margin of 21.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

