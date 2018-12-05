4,869 Shares in WEX Inc (WEX) Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in WEX by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 5.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in WEX by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 27,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WEX by 305.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,529,000 after acquiring an additional 263,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in WEX by 86.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 6,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

NYSE:WEX opened at $153.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $126.26 and a 1-year high of $203.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.15 million. WEX had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

