4,914 Shares in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA) Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $52.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

