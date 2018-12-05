$53.72 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report sales of $53.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.94 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $52.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $221.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.10 million to $222.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $230.49 million, with estimates ranging from $229.36 million to $231.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Meridian Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lawrence Baldini sold 35,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $681,310.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,663.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,631,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,131,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 114,687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,901,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,827,000 after purchasing an additional 518,731 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. 164,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,837. The company has a market cap of $803.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.75. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Meridian Bioscience’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

