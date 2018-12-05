58.com (WUBA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “58.com Inc. operates online marketplace serving local merchants and consumers in China. It offers housing rental, recruitment, second-hand product, travel, catering, entertainment, and group-buying information. 58.com Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WUBA. TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered 58.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. CLSA restated a buy rating on shares of 58.com in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on 58.com from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

58.com stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. 58.com has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.78.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. 58.com had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WUBA. Genesis Asset Managers LLP boosted its holdings in 58.com by 11.7% in the third quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 7,684,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,611,000 after acquiring an additional 806,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 58.com by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,167,000 after acquiring an additional 426,103 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in 58.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,768,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,993,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in 58.com by 5,147.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,211,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 58.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,297,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

