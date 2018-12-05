$64.98 Million in Sales Expected for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) will announce $64.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monotype Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.05 million. Monotype Imaging posted sales of $65.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will report full-year sales of $240.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.25 million to $240.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $248.55 million, with estimates ranging from $248.50 million to $248.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monotype Imaging.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TYPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $31.00 price target on Monotype Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TYPE stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. 369,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,943. Monotype Imaging has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $716.61 million, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is 86.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYPE. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the second quarter worth $199,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the third quarter worth $203,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the third quarter worth $283,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 51.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

